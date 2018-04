April 9 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* FORMER CHAIMAN ROBERT GREENBERG’S RESIGNATION “WAS AN OUTGROWTH OF A DISAGREEMENT OVER HIS REPORTING RELATIONSHIP” WITH CO

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS SAYS ROBERT GREENBERG'S RESIGNATION WAS ALSO "AN OUTGROWTH OF A DISAGREEMENT" OVER HIS PROPOSED COMPENSATION - SEC FILING