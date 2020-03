March 12 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* SECOND SIGHT ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF WILL MCGUIRE, PRESIDENT AND CEO, AND APPOINTMENT OF GREGG WILLIAMS AS ACTING CEO

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - MCGUIRE TO REMAIN ON SECOND SIGHT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC - INITIATING A SEARCH PROCESS IN ORDER TO IDENTIFY FUTURE CEO.