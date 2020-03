March 19 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* SECOND SIGHT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $500,000 VERSUS $1.8 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.47 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* EXPECTS ITS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO Q2 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: