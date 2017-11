Nov 8 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* SECOND SIGHT RECEIVES FDA EXPEDITED ACCESS PATHWAY DESIGNATION FOR THE ORION CORTICAL VISUAL PROSTHESIS SYSTEM

* ORION ALLOWS PATIENTS MORE TIMELY ACCESS TO MEDICAL DEVICES BY EXPEDITING DEVELOPMENT, ASSESSMENT, REVIEW

* FDA HAS GRANTED EXPEDITED ACCESS PATHWAY DESIGNATION FOR ORION CORTICAL VISUAL PROSTHESIS SYSTEM​