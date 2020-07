July 1 (Reuters) - Second Sight Medical Products Inc :

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS - ON JUNE 25, 2020, GA GLOBAL PARTNERS CONDUCTED AUCTION OF CO’S OFFICE EQUIPMENT, FURNITURE, OTHER SURPLUS ASSETS

* SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS - EXPECTS APPROXIMATE PROCEEDS FROM AUCTION TO BE $350,000 BEFORE DEDUCTING SALES TAXES Source text (bit.ly/2YRbdbG) Further company coverage: