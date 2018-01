Jan 23 (Reuters) - Secoo Holding Ltd:

* SECOO HOLDING LIMITED ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PARKSON RETAIL GROUP

* SECOO HOLDING LTD - PERTAINING TO STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT, SECOO AND PARKSON WILL OFFER PRODUCTS ON EACH OTHER‘S WEBSITES

* SECOO HOLDING LTD - CO, PARKSON WILL ALSO OFFER THEIR PRODUCTS IN SECOO‘S EXPERIENCE CENTERS AND PARKSON‘S STORES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: