March 22 (Reuters) - Secoo Holding Ltd:

* SECOO REPORTS UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE RMB 760 MILLION TO RMB 775 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 3.28

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 1.76

* GMV REACHED RMB1,943.4 MILLION ($298.7 MILLION) FOR Q4 2017, AN INCREASE OF 43.9 PERCENT

* TOTAL NUMBER OF ORDERS WAS 549.4 THOUSAND FOR Q4 2017, INCREASE OF 57.6 PERCENT

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27

* QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50