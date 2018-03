BRIEF-Secoo Q4 Total Net Revenue 574.9 Mln, Increased 44.2 pct

March 22 (Reuters) - Secoo Holding Ltd:

* SECOO REPORTED UNAUDITED Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULT: TOTAL NET REVENUE 574.9 MILLION, INCREASED BY 44.2%

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 3.28

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 1.76

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL NET REVENUES REACHED US$217.0 MILLION, UP 60.5% FROM Q4 2016​

* ‍TOTAL NUMBER OF ORDERS WAS 549.4 THOUSAND FOR Q4 2017, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 57.6% FROM 348.7 THOUSAND FOR Q4 2016​

* ‍NUMBER OF ACTIVE CUSTOMERS INCREASED BY 66.3% TO 0.2 MILLION FOR Q4 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: