March 13 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc:

* COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF SALTLEY BUSINESS PARK​

* ‍SECRETARY OF STATE FOR TRANSPORT HAS ACQUIRED SALTLEY BUSINESS PARK, BIRMINGHAM FROM A SUBSIDIARY OF COMPANY​

* HS2 LTD, ACTING ON BEHALF OF SECRETARY OF STATE, STATED DOWN PAYMENT OF £36.96 MILLION WILL BE MADE, MUTUAL VALUATION PROCESS IS UNDER WAY