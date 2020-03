BRIEF-Sectra And Dutch Hospital Umc Utrecht Enter Partnership

March 5 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* SECTRA AND DUTCH HOSPITAL UMC UTRECHT ENTER PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE THE ADOPTION OF AI TECHNOLOGY IN CLINIC USE

* SECTRA AB - PARTNERSHIP AIMS TO SUPPLY HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS WITH APPLICATIONS BASED ON ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN AN EASIER, FASTER AND MORE SECURE MANNER USING AN INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPED IN UMC UTRECHT

* SECTRA AB - COLLABORATION WILL ACCELERATE CLINICAL ADOPTION OF AI TECHNOLOGY, THEREBY IMPROVING PATIENT CARE

* SECTRA AB - PARTNERSHIP WILL ALSO ENABLE RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS TO STREAMLINE AND SIMPLIFY DEPLOYMENT AND EVALUATION OF IN-HOUSE DEVELOPED AI APPLICATIONS IN THEIR RESEARCH AND PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT