May 7 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES SECURE MOBILE COMMUNICATION WITH CRYPTO SOLUTIONS FROM SECTRA

* ORDER BOOKINGS FOR SECTRA’S SECURE COMMUNICATIONS OPERATING AREA AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 35 MILLION IN APRIL 2020

* IS RECEIVING NEW ORDERS FOR ITS CRYPTO SOLUTIONS FOR MOBILE TELEPHONY, SMARTPHONES AND BLUE-LIGHT OPERATIONS’ COMMUNICATION NETWORK TETRA FROM SEVERAL EUROPEAN GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)