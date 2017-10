Sept 12 (Reuters) - Sectra

* Sectra’s three-month interim report 2017/2018: growth and increased operating profit

* Q1 order bookings increased 0.9 pct to SEK 227.6 million

* Q1 net sales totaled SEK 265.1 million (230.5), up 15.0 pct

* Q1 operating profit rose 38.0 pct to SEK 44.3 million (32.1) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)