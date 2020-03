March 4 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* SECTRA’S NINE-MONTH INTERIM REPORT 2019/2020: SECTRA IS GROWING WITH SATISFIED CUSTOMERS-TOPS RANKING FOR SEVENTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

* Q3 ORDER BOOKINGS INCREASED 10.3% TO SEK 431.1 MILLION (390.7).

* Q3 OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 98.6% TO SEK 99.7 MILLION (50.2)

* Q3 NET SALES INCREASED 38.8% TO SEK 457.4 MILLION (329.5)

* Q3 PROFIT BEFORE TAX AMOUNTED TO SEK 100.7 MILLION (51.4)