March 12 (Reuters) - Sectra:

* 9 MONTHS: SAYS ‍ORDER BOOKINGS INCREASED 19.8% TO SEK 992.3 MILLION (828.1)​

* SAYS ‍Q3 ORDER BOOKINGS INCREASED 11.6% TO SEK 337.9 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍9 MONTH OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 23.7% TO SEK 155.4 MILLION (125.6), CORRESPONDING TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 17.7% (15.7)​

* SAYS Q3 ‍OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 8.9% TO SEK 51.3 MILLION (47.1), CORRESPONDING TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 17.1% (16.0)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)