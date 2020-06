BRIEF-Sectra Q4 Operating Profit Up At SEK 123.6 Mln

June 3 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* SECTRA’S YEAR-END REPORT 2019/2020: SECTRA GROWS WITH INCREASED PROFITABILITY-OPERATING PROFIT FOR THE YEAR INCREASED 25.4%

* Q4 ORDER BOOKINGS SEK 716.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 1,104.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 507.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 474.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT SEK 123.6 MILLION VERSUS SEK 104.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NO ORDINARY DIVIDEND IS PROPOSED.

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS NOT HAD ANY SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ON SECTRA’S FINANCIAL OUTCOME

* PROPOSE TO DISTRIBUTE SEK 4.50 PER SHARE TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH A 2:1 SHARE SPLIT IN COMBINATION WITH A MANDATORY REDEMPTION PROCESS