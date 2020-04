April 1 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* FDA CLEARANCE-SECTRA’S DIGITAL PATHOLOGY SOLUTION AVAILABLE FOR PRIMARY DIAGNOSTICS AND REMOTE READING IN THE U.S.

* SECTRA AB - HAS RECEIVED A 510(K) CLEARANCE BY US FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA).

* SECTRA AB - CLEARANCE APPLIES FOR SECTRA DIGITAL PATHOLOGY MODULE, KEY COMPONENT OF SECTRA’S PATHOLOGY SOLUTION, WHEN USED TOGETHER WITH LEICA BIOSYSTEMS’ SCANNER AT2 DX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)