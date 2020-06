June 23 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* SECTRA WINS ENTERPRISE IMAGING CONTRACT AT SWISS HEALTHCARE PROVIDER

* CONTRACT WAS SIGNED IN MAY 2020 AND ALSO INCLUDES STRUCTURED REPORTING AND TOOLS FOR MULTIDISCIPLINARY TEAM MEETINGS.

* HAS SIGNED A TEN-YEAR ENTERPRISE IMAGING CONTRACT WITH ST. CLARASPITAL IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND