SECTRA WINS ENTERPRISE IMAGING CONTRACT ENABLING EFFICIENT DISTRIBUTED READING AT ST. ELIZABETH HEALTHCARE

* SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR MEDICAL IMAGING CONTRACT WITH ST. ELIZABETH HEALTHCARE IN US

SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR MEDICAL IMAGING CONTRACT WITH ST. ELIZABETH HEALTHCARE IN US

CONTRACT SIGNED IN MARCH 2020 COMPRISES RADIOLOGY AND BREAST IMAGING AS WELL AS ADVANCED VISUALIZATION TOOLS, TEACHING FILES, IMAGE SHARING, PEER REVIEW, AND RADIATION DOSE MONITORING