Feb 19 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* LARGE UK HEALTHCARE PROVIDER PROLONGS ITS RADIOLOGY IMAGING CONTRACT WITH SECTRA AND CONSOLIDATES ITS SYSTEMS

* RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR ITS RADIOLOGY IMAGING SOLUTION FROM BRITISH SWASH CONSORTIUM OF NHS TRUSTS

* CONSORTIUM HAS PROLONGED ITS RADIOLOGY IMAGING CONTRACT WITH SECTRA AND WILL CONSOLIDATE ITS FOUR EXISTING SOLUTIONS INTO ONE