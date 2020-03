March 31 (Reuters) - Sectra AB:

* SECTRA WINS ENTERPRISE IMAGING CONTRACT AT THE METROHEALTH SYSTEM IN THE U.S.

* WILL INSTALL RADIOLOGY AND BREAST IMAGING MODULES OF ITS ENTERPRISE IMAGING SOLUTION AT METROHEALTH

* FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT SIGNED IN FEBRUARY 2020 COMPRISES RADIOLOGY AND BREAST IMAGING AS WELL AS ADVANCED VISUALIZATION TOOLS, TEACHING FILES AND BUSINESS ANALYTICS