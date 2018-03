BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks Fy 2017 Net Income Up At Eur 15.9 Mln

March 22 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks Ag:

* DGAP-NEWS: SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG: 2017 ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT, PROFIT DISTRIBUTION AND FORECAST

* FY SALES REVENUE GREW BY 42.6 MILLION EUROS OR 37%, FROM 115.7 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS YEAR TO 158.3 MILLION EUROS

* FY EBIT INCREASED BY 72%, RISING FROM 13.7 MILLION EUROS TO 23.5 MILLION EUROS

* FY GROUP NET INCOME OF 15.9 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 9.2 MILLION EUROS)

* A DIVIDEND OF 1.20 EUROS BE PAID OUT FOR EACH NO-PAR VALUE SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: REVENUES AND EBIT WILL BE SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL