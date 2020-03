BRIEF-Secunet Security Networks FY EBIT Up At EUR 33.2 Mln

March 30 (Reuters) - SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG:

* OUTSTANDING ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2019, DIVIDEND AND FORECAST 2020

* FORECAST FOR CURRENT 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR IS SUBJECT TO UNCERTAINTY.

* FY EBIT OF SECUNET GROUP INCREASED BY 23% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR, RISING FROM 26.9 MILLION EUROS TO 33.2 MILLION EUROS

* DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF 1.56 EUROS PER DIVIDEND-BEARING SHARE

* NET INCOME OF SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG FOR 2019 AT 20.2 MILLION EUROS AFTER 14.7 MILLION EUROS IN 2018

* SEES FY 2020 SLIGHT DECLINE IN SALES REVENUES IS ANTICIPATED. ACCORDINGLY, EBIT FOR SECUNET GROUP IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR.

* AGM WILL BE POSTPONED FROM 20 MAY 2020 TO PROBABLY 8 JULY 2020

* IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR, SALES REVENUES OF SECUNET GROUP UP AT 226.9 MILLION EUROS

* IT CAN BE ASSUMED THAT CORONAVIRUS WILL ALSO IMPACT BUSINESS PERFORMANCE OF SECUNET GROUP IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)