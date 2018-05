May 4 (Reuters) - Secunet Security Networks AG:

* IN PERIOD FROM JANUARY TO MARCH 2018, SECUNET GROUP ACHIEVED REVENUE OF 27.2 MILLION EUROS

* SEES 2018 SALES AND EBIT TO COME IN SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR’S RECORD FIGURES

* Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) OF 2.5 MILLION EUROS