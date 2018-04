April 23 (Reuters) - Secure Electronic Technology PLC :

* QUARTER ENDED MARCH 2018 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 8.3 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 18.4 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* QTRLY NET LOTTERY INCOME OF 57.4 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 75.6 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2HKWlE4 Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)