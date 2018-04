April 30 (Reuters) - Secure Energy Services Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE C$705.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$619.9 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $705.4 MILLION, UP 57 PERCENT

* SECURE EXPECTS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO IMPROVE FROM 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)