March 24 (Reuters) - Secure Energy Services Inc:

* WILL BE REDUCING ITS 2020 CAPITAL PROGRAM BY $20 MILLION

* BOARD HAS APPROVED A DIVIDEND REDUCTION FROM 2.25 CENTS PER MONTH TO 0.25 CENTS PER MONTH EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2020

* SECURE ENERGY SERVICES - EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT SALARIES AND ANNUAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS CASH RETAINERS WILL BE REDUCED BY 15% EFFECTIVE APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: