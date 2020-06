BRIEF-Secure Income REIT Says Six Month Rent Free Period Has Been Agreed

June 24 (Reuters) - Secure Income REIT Plc:

* SECURE INCOME REIT PLC - A SIX MONTH RENT FREE PERIOD HAS BEEN AGREED IN RESPECT OF STONEGATE PUBS PORTFOLIO FROM 1 APRIL 2020

* SECURE INCOME REIT PLC - ARREARS OF £2.3 MILLION HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM TRAVELODGE IN SATISFACTION OF AMOUNTS DUE FOR PREVIOUS QUARTER’S RENT

* SECURE INCOME REIT PLC - RENTAL PAYMENTS OF £1.3 MILLION FALL DUE ON 1 AND 7 JULY 2020

* SECURE INCOME REIT PLC - CHALLENGE PERIOD FOR TRAVELODGE CVA EXPIRES ON 19 JULY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: