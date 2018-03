March 22 (Reuters) - Secure Trust Bank Plc:

* ‍FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCLUDING PLD OF £31.3M, UP 14.7%​

* FY ‍UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE 116.4P​

* ‍FY OVERALL LOAN BOOK INCREASED TO £1,598.3M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)