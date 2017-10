BRIEF-Secure Trust Bank says loan book continues growth in Q3

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Secure Trust Bank Plc:

* ‍PROVIDES A TRADING UPDATE IN RELATION TO Q3​

* ‍GROUP‘S LOAN BOOK HAS CONTINUED TO GROW AND BUSINESS HAS TRADED IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS DURING Q3​

* SECURE TRUST - BELIEVES ‍A MOVE AWAY FROM HIGHER RISK, CONSUMER UNSECURED AND SUB-PRIME MOTOR PRODUCTS REMAINS CORRECT COURSE OF ACTION

* SECURE TRUST - ‍BUSINESS FINANCE OPERATIONS MADE PROGRESS IN Q3 WITH EXPOSURE TO LARGE PRIME CENTRAL LONDON HOUSE BUILDING CONTINUING TO REDUCE​

* ‍GROUP‘S CONSUMER FINANCE OPERATIONS ALSO PERFORMED AS EXPECTED​

* ‍CONTINUES TO SHIFT EMPHASIS OF ITS MOTOR BUSINESS TO LOWER RISK, LOWER MARGIN LENDING​

* ‍GROUP HAS ALSO MADE CONSIDERABLE PROGRESS DURING PERIOD WITH ITS PREPARATIONS FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF IFRS9​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)