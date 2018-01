BRIEF-Secure Trust Bank Sees FY Results In Line With Market Expectations

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc:

* SECURE TRUST BANK PLC - TODAY ISSUES A PRE‐CLOSE TRADING UPDATE AHEAD OF ITS ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* SECURE TRUST BANK PLC - TRADING IN FINAL PERIOD OF YEAR HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT‘S EXPECTATIONS

* SECURE TRUST BANK PLC - FULL YEAR RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* SECURE TRUST BANK PLC - CUSTOMER NUMBERS AND ASSOCIATED RETAIL FINANCE, MOTOR FINANCE, MORTGAGES AND SME LENDING BALANCES HAVE CONTINUED TO GROW