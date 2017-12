Dec 6 (Reuters) - Secureworks Corp:

* SECUREWORKS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q3 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q3 REVENUE $118 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $115.7 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 TO $0.30

* SEES Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.08 TO $0.09

* SEES FY 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $0.64 TO $0.65

* SEES Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.17 TO $0.18

* SEES Q4 REVENUE $117 MILLION TO $118 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $465 MILLION TO $466 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.09 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - AFFIRMED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $18 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.30, REVENUE VIEW $464.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07, REVENUE VIEW $119.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S