Oct 23 (Reuters) - Securitas AB

* Securitas CEO Alf Goransson says sees North American security services market up just below 4 percent in 2017

* Says sees North American security services market up around 4 percent in 2018

* Says sees European security services market up just below 3 percent in 2017

* Says sees European security services market up 2-3 percent in 2018