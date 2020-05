BRIEF-Securitas Q1 Operating Income Before Amortization At SEK 1.09 Bln

May 7 (Reuters) - Securitas AB:

* SECURITAS AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* ORGANIC SALES GROWTH DECLINED IN ALL -BUSINESS SEGMENTS DUE TO EXTRA-ORDINARY SITUATION OF -CORONA PANDEMIC WHICH STARTED TO AFFECT OUR BUSINESS IN BEGINNING OF MARCH AND INCREASINGLY THROUGHOUT MONTH

* OUR BUSINESS SEGMENT SECURITY SERVICES EUROPE WAS MOST IMPACTED, MAINLY DRIVEN BY A RAPID DECLINE IN ACTIVITY IN AVIATION -BUSINESS

* LOOKING AHEAD, WE FACE SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO CORONA PANDEMIC

* Q1 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH 2% (7%)

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME BEFORE AMORTIZATION MSEK 1 086 (1 290)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE FACE SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO CORONA PANDEMIC.

* REFINITIV POLL: SECURITAS Q1 REVENUE SEEN AT SEK 27.72 BILLION, EBIT SEEN AT SEK 986.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)