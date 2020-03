BRIEF-Securitas Sees Risk Of Material Impact

March 23 (Reuters) - Securitas AB:

* GROUP BELIEVES THERE IS A RISK OF MATERIAL IMPACT COMPARED TO EARLIER EXPECTATIONS

* BASED ON CURRENT ASSESSMENT, A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED OF AROUND -1,5 TO -2,5 PERCENTAGE POINTS FOR Q1 2020 RESULTING FROM COVID-19

* GROUP’S OPERATING MARGIN FOR Q1 2020 IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY -0,5 TO -1,0 PERCENTAGE POINTS FOR SAME REASON

* THESE EFFECTS ARE RELATED TO MONTH OF MARCH ONLY AS THERE WAS NO EARLIER SIGNIFICANT IMPACT

* DUE TO UNCERTAINTY OF HOW COVID-19 SITUATION WILL DEVELOP, IT IS TOO EARLY TO DRAW ANY CONCLUSION FOR FUTURE PERIODS