April 29 (Reuters) - Securitas AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY WITHDRAWS THE DIVIDEND PROPOSAL, REVISES PROPOSALS TO THE AGM AND VOTING PROCEDURES DUE TO THE COVID-19 SITUATION

* REVISED PROPOSAL ON FEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

* SECURITAS-NOMINATION COMMITTEE DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PROPOSAL FOR INCREASED BOARD FEES;PROPOSED AGM RESOLVES CURRENT BOARD FEES REMAIN UNCHANGED THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)