BRIEF-Securities And Futures Commission Of Hong Kong Releases Statement On HSBC Holdings

May 15 (Reuters) - SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION OF HONG KONG:

* GOT NUMBER OF ENQUIRIES AND COMPLAINTS ON CANCELLATION AND SUSPENSION OF HSBC’S DIVIDEND

* IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH THE BANK OF ENGLAND’S PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY & HSBC RELATING TO CANCELLATION OF ITS 4TH INTERIM DIVIDEND 2019

* AT PRESENT, NO GROUND ON WHICH REGULATORY ACTION SHOULD BE PURSUED ON CANCELLATION, SUSPENSION

* ALSO IN COMMUNICATIONS WITH BANK OF ENGLAND'S PRUDENTIAL REGULATION AUTHORITY AND HSBC ON SUSPENSION OF PAYMENT OF ANY FURTHER DIVIDEND UNTIL 2020