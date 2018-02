Feb 5 (Reuters) - Security Bank Corp:

* QTRLY NET INCOME ROSE 49 PERCENT TO 2.9 BILLION PESOS

* NET NON-PERFORMING LOAN RATIO 0.02 PERCENT AT YEAR END 2017‍​

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME UP 16 PERCENT TO 5 BILLION PESOS‍​