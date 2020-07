BRIEF-Sedana Medical Gets Market Approval In Saudi Arabia And Signs Distribution Deals

July 1 (Reuters) - Sedana Medical AB (publ):

* SEDANA MEDICAL RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL IN SAUDI ARABIA AND SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS FOR THE MIDDLE EAST

* SALES ARE EXPECTED TO START SHORTLY IN SAUDI ARABIA

* SEDANA MEDICAL ESTIMATES THAT ANNUAL MARKET POTENTIAL IN MIDDLE EAST IS JUST OVER SEK 500 MILLION.

* SIGNED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS FOR SALES IN MIDDLE EAST WITH TECHNO ORBITS IN SAUDI ARABIA, CITYPHARMACY IN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES AND IBN SINA PHARMACY IN OMAN

* IN OTHER COUNTRIES, PARALLEL REGISTRATION PROCESSES HAVE STARTED, AND SALES ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE WITHIN A FEW MONTHS