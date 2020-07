BRIEF-Sedana Medical: Positive Top Line Result In Pivotal IsoConDa Study

July 10 (Reuters) - Sedana Medical AB (publ):

* SEDANA MEDICAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP LINE RESULT IN PIVOTAL ISOCONDA STUDY

* STUDY REACHED ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; TO SHOW THAT ISOCONDA (ISOFLURANE), ADMINISTERED WITH ANACONDA, IS AN EFFECTIVE SEDATION METHOD, FOR VENTILATOR-INTENSIVE CARE PATIENTS, WHICH IS NON-INFERIOR TO PROPOFOL

* SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ARE UNDER ANALYSIS AND WILL BE PUBLISHED TOGETHER WITH PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN A SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL AFTER PEER-REVIEW.

* RESULTS INDICATE THAT ISOCONDA IS AN EFFECTIVE AND SAFE SEDATION METHOD AND WILL FORM BASIS FOR COMPANY’S APPLICATION FOR EUROPEAN MARKET APPROVAL LATER THIS AUTUMN. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)