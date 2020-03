March 5 (Reuters) - Sedana Medical AB (publ):

* SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) Q4 EBIT LOSS SEK 5.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEDANA MEDICAL AB (PUBL) Q4 NET SALES SEK 20.1 MLN VS SEK 15.2 MLN YR AGO

* WE ARE EXPECTING TO PRESENT “TOP-LINE” RESULTS IN Q2 2020

* THIS WILL ENABLE THE SUBMISSION OF AN APPLICATION FOR EUROPEAN MARKET APPROVAL IN 16 EUROPEAN COUNTRIES IN A FIRST REGISTRATION ROUND IN Q3 2020