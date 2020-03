BRIEF-Sedana Medical Sees Increased Demand As A Result Of COVID-19 Pandemic

March 30 (Reuters) - Sedana Medical AB (publ):

* SEDANA MEDICAL SEES INCREASED DEMAND AND KEEPS TIME SCHEDULE

* COMPANY SEES INCREASED DEMAND FOR ANACONDA AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND SO FAR, HAS HAD NO SIGNIFICANT SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS

* FORECASTS A SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 50 PERCENT FOR Q1 OF 2020 AND ABOUT 100 PERCENT FOR MONTH OF MARCH, COMPARED TO SAME PERIODS LAST YEAR

* DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC SEDANA MEDICAL SEES A SLIGHT RISK OF DELAY OF COMPILATION OF ISOCONDA STUDY UNTIL BEGINNING OF Q3 OF 2020

* STILL EXPECTS TO KEEP TIMETABLE AND SUBMIT APPLICATION IN Q3, OR EARLY IN Q4 OF 2020 AND AN APPROVAL DURING SECOND HALF OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)