* SEDANA MEDICAL EXPANDS IN EASTERN EUROPE - SIGNS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS

* AGREEMENTS ARE PART OF PREPARATIONS AHEAD OF REGISTRATION OF DRUG CANDIDATE ISOCONDA, WHICH IS EXPECTED NEXT YEAR

* ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS WITH DISTRIBUTORS IN BULGARIA, CYPRUS, GREECE, SLOVAKIA AND CZECH REPUBLIC

* IS WORKING TOWARDS A MARKET APPROVAL OF ISOCONDA DURING SECOND HALF OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)