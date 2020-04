April 6 (Reuters) - Sedana Medical AB (publ):

* SEDANA MEDICAL’S SALES INCREASE AROUND 90 PERCENT

* COMPANY EXPECTS SALES OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 34 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020, CORRESPONDING TO GROWTH OF AROUND 90 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPERIENCING A SHARP INCREASE IN DEMAND AS A RESULT OF NOVEL CORONA VIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)