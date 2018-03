March 20 (Reuters) - Seed Co Ltd:

* GRANTED EXCHANGE CONTROL AUTHORITY TO PARTIALLY-UNBUNDLE EXTERNAL OPERATIONS, BY WAY OF DIVIDEND-IN-SPECIE, RAISE CAPITAL

* GRANTED EXCHANGE CONTROL AUTHORITY ALSO TO DUAL-LIST EXTERNAL OPERATIONS ON THE BOTSWANA STOCK EXCHANGE [PRIMARY LISTING] AND ON THE ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE‍​ Source: bit.ly/2pqQQ2o Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)