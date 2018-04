April 11 (Reuters) - SEEF PROPERTIES:

* APPOINTS KMC HOLDING AS MAIN CONTRACTOR FOR ‘LIWAN’ PROJECT

* MAIN CONTRACTOR RESPONSIBLE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 50.2 MLN DINARS MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT LIWAN

* SEEF PROPERTIES SAYS LIWAN PROJECT EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019