BRIEF-Seeing Machines Announces Implementation Of Business Restructure

May 19 (Reuters) - Seeing Machines Ltd:

* SEEING MACHINES LTD - BUSINESS RESTRUCTURE AND COVID MEASURES

* SEEING MACHINES-IMPLEMENTATION OF BUSINESS RESTRUCTURE ALONGSIDE A RANGE OF TEMPORARY COST SAVING MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SEEING MACHINES LTD - CEO SALARY REDUCTION OF 20% AND DEFERRAL OF ANY BONUS PAYABLE FOR 12 MONTHS

* SEEING MACHINES LTD - INTRODUCTION OF A FOUR-DAY WORKING WEEK AND CONSEQUENT 20% SALARY REDUCTION FOR STAFF

* SEEING MACHINES- INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ONGOING COST SAVINGS FOR BUSINESS, ESTIMATED AT A$12M OVER REMAINDER OF FY2020 AND FY2021