March 10 (Reuters) - Seeing Machines Ltd:

* H1 NET PRETAX LOSS -24.9 MILLION AUD VERSUS -24.7 MILLION AUD LOSS YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 12.8 PERCENT TO 15.8 MILLION AUD

* SEEING MACHINES - THERE ARE CLEARLY UNCERTAINTIES IN MARKET WITH EMERGENCE OF COVID19 AND IMPACT THIS MAY HAVE TO SUPPLY CHAINS GLOBALLY

* SEEING MACHINES - DO NOT FORESEE ANY SHORT-TERM SUPPLY ISSUES AND ARE PUTTING IN PLACE CONTINGENCY PLANS