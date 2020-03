BRIEF-Seeing Machines Withdraws Revenue Guidance due to COVID-19 Situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Seeing Machines Ltd:

* SEEING MACHINES LTD - COVID-19 UPDATE

* SEEING MACHINES LTD - OF VIEW THAT THERE IS LIKELY TO BE NO MATERIAL IMPACT TO AUTOMOTIVE PROGRAMS BUSINESS SEGMENT AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* SEEING MACHINES - NO INDICATION THERE WILL BE ANY IMPACT TO PROJECTED AUTOMOTIVE ORDER BOOK OF A$200M

* SEEING MACHINES - BELIEVE IT PRUDENT TO WITHDRAW GUIDANCE ON SALES REVENUE, ANNUALISED RECURRING REVENUE, NUMBER OF CONNECTED GUARDIAN UNITS BY 30 JUNE

* SEEING MACHINES LTD - IMPLEMENTING CONTINGENCY PLANS AND COST CONTAINMENT INITIATIVES

* SEEING MACHINES LTD - GUARDIAN PRODUCT SUPPLY CHAIN IS MINIMALLY AFFECTED BY COVID-19

* SEEING MACHINES - DUE TO VIRUS, SHORT TO MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK IS UNCERTAIN AND POSSIBLE THAT CO WILL BE IMPACTED BY THESE CONDITIONS