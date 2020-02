Feb 25 (Reuters) - Seek Ltd:

* EXPECT FY20 LOSSES FROM SEEK EARLY STAGE VENTURES TO BECOME A$55M

* EXCLUDING ZHAOPIN (CHINA), CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL CHANGE TO ITS FY20 OUTLOOK

* OUTSIDE OF CHINA & HK, DIRECT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS NOT MATERIAL & PERFORMANCE TO DATE BROADLY ALIGNED WITH ORIGINAL GUIDANCE

* SEEK ANZ & SEEK ASIA ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FORECAST BUILT INTO FY20 GUIDANCE BUT WITH MORE RISK FOR ASIA GIVEN CORONAVIRUS IMPACT IN HK