April 4 (Reuters) - Seeka Ltd:

* EXERCISED MINORITY BUY-OUT RIGHTS AS A CONSEQUENCE OF ZESPRI’S PASSED CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGES IN RESPECT OF ZESPRI SHARES CO HOLDS

* TERMS OF BUYOUT RIGHTS WILL SEE SEEKA RECEIVE SOME NZ$6.11MLN FROM ZESPRI

* ‍STRIKE PRICE BEING NZ$8.25 PER SHARE​